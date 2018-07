Soo Line Trail Damaged From Heavy Rains

CASS COUNTY, Minn. – Trail repairs will soon be underway for many parts of the Soo Line Trail south of Remer.

The Cass County Sheriff’s office say that parts of the trail are still under water or are washed out due to recent heavy rains.

Areas that are washed out or dangerous have been flagged or marked.

Officials say to use extreme caution when traveling in these areas.