Thieves Strip Hayward Car Dealership Of 40 Tires, Rims

HAYWARD, Wis. – A car dealership in Hayward is offering a $1,000 reward to find out who stole 40 tires and rims off vehicles for sale in their lot.

The crime happened over the weekend at Don Johnson Auto Group on U.S. Highway 63.

Five vehicles were found on wooden blocks with dozens of bolts nearby.

20 tires and 20 rims were stolen of the five vehicles, according to Tanya Ullom, a manager at the dealership. A sixth vehicle was damaged.

Hayward police chief Joel Clapero told FOX 21 the criminals did their work sometime after the dealership closed Saturday and before it opened Monday.

Damage is estimated at $10,000.

No arrests had been made as of Monday.

Investigators are looking to see if surveillance cameras caught the crime in action.

If you know anything, police want you to call them right away.

The dealership will give the $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of a suspect or suspects.