Bulldogs Host Youth Camp at Malosky Stadium

The future of UMD football learned about the game at Griggs Field.

DULUTH, Minn. – The dream of becoming a future UMD football player was alive for many Northland kids on Tuesday at Malosky Stadium for the annual Bulldogs youth football camp.

The camp features no pads or helmets so it allows the kids to focus on learning the game and the fundamentals of each position. And it helps to get to know those skills at such a young age.

“It just makes it easier as they grow up. All the steps that we are teaching are very fundamental, no matter what system you’re running. It just gets them involved and creates some interest. A lot of them have fun with the sport and say ‘Hey this is something that I want to do when I get older’,” said offensive line coach Peter Lue.