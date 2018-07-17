Construction Begins Inside Gloria Dei Church

Duluth church was destroyed by fire in 2016 and is in the rebuilding process

DULUTH, Minn. – Construction is happening inside the Gloria Dei Lutheran Church on Sixth Avenue East in Duluth.

The building was destroyed by fire more than two years ago and just recently the church has been cleaned out and the building process has started.

The new space will have a sanctuary facing the opposite direction, toward the hillside, looking to the people the church serves.

“For a long time, the windows have been boarded up and it seems like there hadn’t been a lot of life in the congregation or the church building at least, but there has been a lot of activity there in the last six months and we’re really excited about returning,” said Pastor David Carlson.

The pastor hopes his congregation will return to the renovated church for Easter 2019.