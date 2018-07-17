Discovery of Human leg Found in Mississippi River
The Investigation is Ongoing
WABASHA, Minn. (AP) – Sheriff’s officials in Wabasha County are investigating the discovery of a human leg found in the Mississippi River.
Authorities say deputies responded to a citizen’s call about human remains Saturday afternoon.
A resident cleaning out a debris pile near the shoreline in West Newtown found the leg, from thigh bone to foot, with a shoe still on.
The Winona Daily News reports a search turned up no additional remains.
Chief Deputy Jim Warren says the investigation is ongoing.