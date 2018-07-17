ERP Iron Ore Could Lose Mineral Leases

ERP has Until July 27th to Pay for Leases

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn.-ERP Iron Ore could be losing its mineral releases if they don’t pay up to the Minnesota DNR for some overdue fees for mineral leases.

The company which is partially owned by Virginia businessman Tom Clarke, owes about $34,000 in lease fees to the state for the mine in Grand Rapids. The site was originally the Magnetation plant, which was bought in a bankruptcy sale by ERP in early 2017.

The ERP site has until July 27th to pay the leases, and then after that, the DNR could take back the leases after 60 days.

An official from the DNR did tell Fox 21 all of this is still in flux, pending litigation involving possible bankruptcy concerning ERP.

Clarke also has a large stake in the former Essar taconite site in Nashwauk which got its mineral leases renewed last week for that proposed project.