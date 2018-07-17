Esko’s Selena Shady Commits to Wayne State College

The former Eskomo is transferring from North Iowa Area Community College.

ESKO, Minn. – Former Eskomos basketball standout Selena Shady announced on her Twitter account this week that she has committed to playing Division 2 basketball at Wayne State College in Nebraska.

She is transferring from North Iowa Area Community College where she played 30 games this past season as a freshman. Shady was a multi–sport athlete at Esko from 2014 to 2017, which included a stint on the varsity football team.