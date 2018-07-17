Jack’s & Jill’s Descend On Hayward’s Lumberjack World Championship
Yo-Ho! Get Your Family On Over To Hayward For This International Championship!
HAYWARD, Wisc. — The Lumberjack World Championship is back again July 19-21, 2018!
The International competition showcases sawing, chopping, speed climbing, log rolling, boom-running and more! It’s great family fun! Yo-Ho!
To purchase your 3 day pass or individual daily tickets click here: Lumberjack World Championships Tickets
EVENT SCHEDULE:
Thursday, July 19, 2018
- 8:00am
- Amateur Logrolling (Open to the public – Enter on Hwy. B/Restaurant Side of Bowl)
• Festival grounds close at 11am
- 11:30am
- LWC Festival Grounds Open to Ticket Holders
- 12:00pm
- Chopping and Sawing Competition – Qualifying
- 12:30pm
- Professional Log Rolling Matches – Qualifying
- 3:30pm
- Boom Run Competition – Qualifying
- 4:00pm
- LCO PowWow Dancers
- Family Night! Free Foam Axes for first 250 Kids!
- 6:00pm
- Main Show – Professional Quarterfinal Competition
Athlete autograph session to immediately follow the competition and last for 30 minutes
Located at the Timber Ford tent / adjacent the souvenir booth (where you can buy your commemorative wood “cookie”!)
Friday, July 20, 2018
- 8:00am
- Amateur Logrolling (Open to the public – Enter on Hwy. B/Restaurant Side of Bowl)
• Festival grounds close at 11am
- 11:30am
- LWC Festival Grounds Open to Ticket Holders
- 12:00pm
- Professional Qualifying Competition
Novice Competition
- 3:00pm
- LCO PowWow Dancers
- 3:30pm
- Happy Hour in the Swinging Awe Beer Garden!
- LWC Koozie Night! First 250 Adults 21 & Over Get a Free Can Koozie!
- 6:00pm
- Main Show – Professional Semi-Final Competition
Athlete autograph session to immediately follow the competition and last for 30 minutes
Located at the Timber Ford tent / adjacent the souvenir booth (where you can buy your commemorative wood “cookie”!)
Saturday, July 21, 2018
- 8:00am
- Birkie’s Lumberjack 5K Run Walk – Register Now!
- 12:00pm
- LWC Festival Grounds Open to Ticket Holders
- 12:30pm
- LCO PowWow Dancers
- 1:00pm
- Axe Throwing Competition
- 3:00pm
- Novice Final Competition
- 3:30pm
- Live Music in Swinging Axe Beer Garden!
- 6:00pm
- Main Show – Final World Championship Competition
Athlete autograph session to immediately follow the competition and last for 30 minutes
Located at the Timber Ford tent / adjacent the souvenir booth (where you can buy your commemorative wood “cookie”!)