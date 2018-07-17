Jack’s & Jill’s Descend On Hayward’s Lumberjack World Championship

Yo-Ho! Get Your Family On Over To Hayward For This International Championship!
Brittney Merlot,

HAYWARD, Wisc. — The Lumberjack World Championship is back again July 19-21, 2018!

The International competition showcases sawing, chopping, speed climbing, log rolling, boom-running and more! It’s great family fun! Yo-Ho!

To purchase your 3 day pass or individual daily tickets click here: Lumberjack World Championships Tickets

EVENT SCHEDULE:

Thursday, July 19, 2018

8:00am
Amateur Logrolling (Open to the public – Enter on Hwy. B/Restaurant Side of Bowl)
• Festival grounds close at 11am
11:30am
LWC Festival Grounds Open to Ticket Holders
12:00pm
Chopping and Sawing Competition – Qualifying
12:30pm
Professional Log Rolling Matches – Qualifying
3:30pm
Boom Run Competition – Qualifying
4:00pm
LCO PowWow Dancers
 Family Night! Free Foam Axes for first 250 Kids!
6:00pm
Main Show – Professional Quarterfinal Competition

Athlete autograph session to immediately follow the competition and last for 30 minutes
Located at the Timber Ford tent / adjacent the souvenir booth (where you can buy your commemorative wood “cookie”!)

Friday, July 20, 2018

8:00am
Amateur Logrolling (Open to the public – Enter on Hwy. B/Restaurant Side of Bowl)
• Festival grounds close at 11am
11:30am
LWC Festival Grounds Open to Ticket Holders
12:00pm
Professional Qualifying Competition
Novice Competition
3:00pm
LCO PowWow Dancers
3:30pm
Happy Hour in the Swinging Awe Beer Garden!
LWC Koozie Night! First 250 Adults 21 & Over Get a Free Can Koozie!
6:00pm
Main Show – Professional Semi-Final Competition

Athlete autograph session to immediately follow the competition and last for 30 minutes
Located at the Timber Ford tent / adjacent the souvenir booth (where you can buy your commemorative wood “cookie”!)

Saturday, July 21, 2018

8:00am
Birkie’s Lumberjack 5K Run Walk – Register Now!
12:00pm
LWC Festival Grounds Open to Ticket Holders
12:30pm
LCO PowWow Dancers
1:00pm
Axe Throwing Competition
3:00pm
Novice Final Competition
3:30pm
Live Music in Swinging Axe Beer Garden!
6:00pm
Main Show – Final World Championship Competition

Athlete autograph session to immediately follow the competition and last for 30 minutes
Located at the Timber Ford tent / adjacent the souvenir booth (where you can buy your commemorative wood “cookie”!)

Related Post

Saturday March 24, 2018: Morning Forecast
“Mouth Full Of Maple” Kicks Off Tonigh...
Thursday June 28, 2018: Morning Forecast
Tuesday February 13, 2018: Evening Forecast