Kari Toyota Celebrating 50 Years of Service

The 50 milestone means a lot to the Kari family and employees.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Exciting news for a Twin Ports business Kari Toyota in Superior is celebrating 50 years of service.

The dealership is family run, the 50 milestone means a lot to the Kari family and employees. Toyota came to congratulate the business.

“Well it’s not just another day, it’s just kind of a milestone for us it’s just kind of a wonderful time, and we have all these people coming here,” co–owner Jim Kari said.

Owners tell us they’re thankful for their friends and customers in the Twin Ports for keeping the business alive. To celebrate Famous Daves is dishing out food in the car lot.

.