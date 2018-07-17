Matt Niskanen To Bring Stanley Cup Home This Weekend

Organizers are expecting a big crowd Sunday at the Miners Memorial Building.

VIRGINIA, Minn. – Iron Range native and Washington Capitals defenseman Matt Niskanen will be bringing the Stanley Cup to the Miners Memorial Building this Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Due to time constraints, organizers will allow only one photo per group and no autographs, with the overall goal of allowing as many people as possible to get a picture with the Stanley Cup.

Niskanen played for the Virginia-MIB hockey team from 2002 to 2005. Before going to the pros, he played collegiately at Minnesota Duluth.