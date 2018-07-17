No Weekend Plans? No Problem, Mon

The Bayfront Reggae and World Music Festival is Happening Saturday, July 21, Gates Open at 11:00 a.m.

DULUTH, Minn. – Island life is coming to Bayfront Festival Park Saturday, July 21. Gates are set to open at 11:00 a.m., rain or shine.

Organizers says thousands of people will flock to the park, from all across the globe for the annual Bayfront Reggae and World Music Festival.

From traditional cuisine, to fun and entertainment, event emcee Dexter Baxter says there’s something for the whole family to enjoy.

The Bayfront Reggae and World Music Festival’s mission is to provide cultural entertainment through reggae and world music whose artists spread the message of love, hope, and equality for all people worldwide.

For a full list of performers and to purchase tickets, click here.