PGA Junior Championship Continues for Local Golfers

The latest stop on the tour was the Nemadji Golf Course in Superior.

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – The PGA Junior League Championship continued its season on Tuesday at the Nemadji Golf Course in Superior.

80 of the brightest golfers from ages 9 to 13 competed as teams which lessens the pressure of trying to get the best score.

“It’s not like ‘Hey I’m going to meet you at 9 o’clock in the morning to go out to Nemadji and beat some balls’. No it’s not like that. It’s a competition. You learn the game. You learn the rules. You learn to have fun. That’s the whole point of it,” said Nemadji Xplosion coach Dayton Podvin.

“The skill level isn’t important in this. It’s getting them involved in gateway into the game of golf. There isn’t a tremendous form for instruction in this program. We do give them lessons. We do help them. But we don’t emphasize instruction. We emphasize fun,” PGA pro John Hall said.