Preparing for Old Fashioned Fun at Fairlawn Mansion

The Ice Cream Social is a tradition at the mansion for nearly a decade.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- You can have some old-fashioned fun at Fairlawn Mansion’s Ice Cream Social.

The Ice Cream Social is the largest event of the summer at Fairlawn Mansion. You can go on a free tour of the mansion, take a carriage ride around the grounds, play games, and even participate in a cake walk.

“It’s still kind of old-fashioned and people can just really like relax and talk to people and enjoy themselves,” Superior Public Museums executive director Sarah Blanck said.

Of course, ice cream is available and the Fractals will be performing.

Organizers say many events are tourist driven but the Ice Cream Social is for locals.