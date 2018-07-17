Scoops of Fun at Fairlawn Mansion

Fairlawn Mansion in Superior will Host Their Annual Ice Cream Social Wednesday, July 18, 2018

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – Hundreds of Twin Ports residents and visitors from all across the country will make their way to Fairlawn Mansion in Superior on Wednesday, July 18 from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

The annual Fairlawn Ice Cream Social is taking place, and organizers say it’s a crowd favorite every year.

There will be good old fashioned fun, complete with free tours of the Mansion, carriage rides, kids’ games, an art fair and even a cakewalk.

Organizers invite you to bring a blanket and a lawn chair to help you enjoy the evening of food, music and fun.

Proceeds from the event go toward reduced price admissions for youth to the three Superior Public Museums.

For more information, click here.