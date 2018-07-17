Superior Animal Shelter Steps Up to Help Friends of Animals

The Humane Society of Douglas County has picked up at least 11 cats from Friends of Animals.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – On Aug. 5 the Friends of Animals Shelter in Cloquet will close because of growing debt and sustainability concerns.

Now an animal shelter in Superior is stepping in to help care for some of the animals at the Cloquet shelter in need of homes.

Those animals will be spayed and neutered within the next week to be ready for adoption.

Staff with the Superior shelter say they were devastated to learn about the fate of Friends of Animals.

They wanted to help out any way they could because the animals have no other place to go and they have the room.

Employees also urge other area animal shelters to get involved if they can.

“I can’t say I’d be ok with those animals just sitting there and nobody helping them out. so you just keep pushing forward and do what you can, when you can,” said The Humane Society of Douglas County Director Sheila Keup.

Before taking in this new batch of cats the Humane Society of Douglas County currently had about 40 cats to care for.