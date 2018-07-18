An Inside Look at Historic Duluth Homes

The Duluth Women's Club Tour of Homes and Gardens is celebrating its 51st year.

DULUTH, Minn.- Women in Duluth are getting an inside look at the homes and gardens of Northlanders.

Its the 51st annual Duluth Women’s Club Tour of Homes and Gardens. Eight historic houses that typically can’t be seen when driving around Duluth opened their doors for ladies of all ages.

“First of all the weather is goregous how often do you get perfect sunshine and it’s not too hot, it’s not to humid, and beautiful flowers and beautiful homes, that’s our favorite thing,” Deb said.

Many attneding the event said they got new ideas on how to re–design their home. To find out more about the garden tours visit Duluth Women’s Club.