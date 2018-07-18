Ashland Man Killed by Iowa Deputy

Shooting Will Be Reviewed By Grand Jury

ASHLAND, Wisc – An Ashland man is dead after he was shot by a deputy in Iowa Tuesday.

Authorities say it happened after 25-year-old Isaiah Hayes was pulled over for a traffic stop in a city outside of Des Moines.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says when deputies approached Hayes’ car he put his car in gear and sped from the scene.

Deputies chased him until they say Hayes stopped and exited his car with a weapon in hand. That’s when deputies say one of their officers shot and killed Hayes.

Hayes died at the scene. The deputy who shot him is on paid administrative leave, pending a grand jury’s review.