Benedictine Living Community of Duluth Hosts Dog Show For Residents

This was the sixth year for the dog show.

DULUTH, Minn. – Who let the dogs out?

The Benedictine Living Community of Duluth had a special treat for their residents.

It was in the form of a dog show.

Entry fees from the participants help raise money for the Benedictine Alzheimer’s walk team.

Some residents tell us having a visit from these four legged animals is always fun.

“It’s nice to see things brought in from throughout the community for us to see it gives us an opportunity to participate in daily activities like everyone else,” said Arthur Jacquart.

