Chisholm City Councilor Guilty Of Sexual Misconduct

HIBBING, Minn. – Chisholm city councilor Kevin Scaia has been found guilty of fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Scaia’s conviction comes after a two-day jury trial in Hibbing.

The jurors concluded Scaia did in fact grope a woman’s breasts when reaching around her at a bar in October of 2017.

Sentencing is set for September 13.

Meanwhile, Scaia remains on the Chisholm city council even though councilors have called on him to resign.

He is the brother of former Chisholm mayor Todd Scaia who resigned from his position in January citing family health reasons.