CSS Softball Announces 2018 Team Awards

Bremer and Thul among those being awarded.

DULUTH, Minn.- The CSS softball team has announced awards for the 2018 season.

Senior shortstop Alexa Bremer received the Most Valuable Player Award. Bremer was named the UMAC Player of the Year, becoming the fourth player in program history to record 200 career hits and score 141 times.

Superior native Hannah Thul was named Rookie of the Year. In her freshman season, Thul batted .399 having the 4th highest average on the team.

Other notable recognition’s are Cindi Rylund with the Leadership Award, Josie Fourre as Most Improved Player and proctor product Skylar Gunderson with Most Valued Teammate Award.

Both Fourre and Gunderson also received the Coaches Award.