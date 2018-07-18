Duluth Celebrates Nelson Mandela On His 100th Birthday

Duluth Mayor Larson proclaimed July 18, 2018, as Nelson Mandela day in Duluth.

DULUTH, Minn. – If Nelson Mandela was still alive today he’d be celebrating a milestone birthday.

He may have died nearly five years ago but like many cities across the country including Duluth took the time to pay their respects.

Everyone was welcome to the Mayors Reception Room at City Hall to hear more about the life and legacy of Mandela.

He was the first South African president and a humanitarian who fought against apartheid.

There were many speakers including a University of Minnesota Duluth professor who shared her struggles about living as a white African in a country facing racism.

Something she says is still an issue today.

“His forgiveness, compassion and understanding. he’s taught us, I think about the greatest leaders of all time, not just of the last two centuries and across many faith perspective that what’s it’s about,” said Helen Mongan-Rallis. “It’s about loving your neighbor and that’s what he taught us.”

The celebration ended with a dance as a tribute to the South African leader with the Mandela jive.