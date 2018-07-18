Duluth Chief Administrative Officer Montgomery Announces Retirement

Montgomery Will Retire October 1

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth’s Chief Administrative Officer Dave Montgomery announced his retirement this morning at a hastily called joint news conference in the Duluth City Hall alongside Duluth Mayor Emily Larson.

Montgomery has been with the city for nine and a half years and stated his last day will be October 1.

Looking back at his time serving two Duluth Mayors he said, “It’s a team effort. No one does this alone. I got to work with two visionary and transformational Mayors and some of the smartest, creative and dedicated city managers and staff who work every day to make Duluth better. That will be hard to say goodbye to.”

Mayor Larson reflected on her time spent working with Montgomery saying, “Dave bring the aspirational and deeply pragmatic leadership local government demands. In a job always tinged with politics he has remained mission focused. He’s helped me accomplish a lot, and I’ve come to deeply appreciate his professionalism, integrity and deep loyalty.”

The job posting for a new CAO will be up on Monday with hopes to have the position filled by the time Montgomery leaves this fall.

Mayor Larson said applications will be accepted through the City of Duluth’s Human Resources website and a farewell reception will be held in early September.