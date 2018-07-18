Duluth’s Wildest Party to Take Over Lake Superior Zoo

Zoo La Palooza is the Lake Superior Zoo's Largest Fundraising Event of the Year

DULUTH, Minn. – On Thursday, July 19, 2018, the Lake Superior Zoo will host the annual Zoo La Palooza.

The operations fundraiser is the highlight of the board’s fundraising work on behalf of the Zoo.

Money raised will help the facility continue to provide up-close and personal animal experiences to visitors, which Zoo staff say inspire connections to wildlife and action toward conservation in the Northland and around the world.

Zoo La Palooza is open to all ages. Children sixteen and under will receive free admission.

There will be food, games, adult beverages with a special beer released for the event by Bent Paddle Brewing Co.

Tickets to the event will be $20 dollars in advance until 11:59 p.m. Wednesday. At the door, price will increase to $30 dollars.

Click here to purchase tickets and to learn more about this Northland event.