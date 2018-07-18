Local Businessman Helps Keep Fallen Officer’s Honor Remembered

Police Sgt. Gary Wilson served and protected the city of Duluth for 11 years before losing his life to a gunman August 10th, 1990.

DULUTH, Minn.- A Duluth police officer lost his life in the line of duty nearly 30 years ago and one local businessman is helping the community remember his service.

Now a local businessman is making a school baseball field shine in his honor. Nearly 30 years ago a Duluth ballpark was dedicated to Sgt. Wilson but the sign started to show it’s age. A brand new sign honoring Sgt. Wilson is now hanging in its place on the baseball feild fence at Homecroft Elementary School, Steve Oswell owner of Sign Decisions made the donation.

“I thought that was a no brainer just because I felt that it was an honor to make this sign,” Oswell said. “We need to honor guys like Gary.”

The new metal sign reading ‘Gary Wilson Memorial Field” with the Duluth police logo replaces a wooden sign, which started to detoriate over the years. Duluth officers knew the memorial needed a cleanup but never expected the home–run donation.

“It’s important to honor him because he made the ultimate sacrifice, he sacrificed his life for the citizens of Duluth,” Duluth Police Officer Mike Jambor said.

Duluth officers feel its their duty to ensure the sign looks professional. They’re thankful Oswell insisted on helping out.