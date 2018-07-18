McKenzie’s Bar and Grill Under New Ownership

Owners tell us menu favorites will stay the same.

HERMANTOWN, Minn.- A staple American food pub in Hermantown is under new ownership, but don’t worry your favorites will stay the same.

McKenzie’s Bar and Grill is celebrating under new ownership.

New owners tell us the American style menu featuring pulled pork tacos and burger, that are favored by locals will stay the same.

“Keep the specials all the same for the locals, we get a great crowd in, great specials everyday of the week,” owner Kenyon Stewart said.

The new owners tell us with the numerous types of craft brew in the Northland they’re hoping to add more local beers on tap.