Rolled Ice Cream is Coming to Duluth

Store Plans For Mid-August Opening

DULUTH, Minn – A Thailand ice cream delicacy will soon be sold in Duluth.

The store is called T-Icy Roll Cream, located in the Denfeld Center on Grand Avenue in Duluth.

Thai hibachi ice cream is made to order with milk and fresh fruit, it freezes quickly on a special cold surface. Workers than scrape the ice cream off of that surface and it takes on a “rolled” shape. It’s a trend that’s taken off nationwide in some bigger cities and now a local family is starting a shop that will be the first of its kind in the Twin Ports.

The new store will offer 20 different flavor options.

Owners are planning for a mid-August opening date.