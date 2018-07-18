Second Annual John Galo Memorial 5K Honors Avid Runner

Proceeds from the race go toward Life Source, a nonprofit organization dedicated to saving lives through organ, eye and tissue donation in the upper Midwest.

DULUTH, Minn. – The legacy of a man who loved running is living on through a memorial 5K in Duluth that’s also a fundraiser for organ donation.

John Galo was just 49 years old when he passed away last year while exercising.

Family and friends were all at Lester Park to walk and run in honor of their loved one John Galo.

John suffered a heart attack while on a treadmill at work in January 2017 and later died.

At the Second Annual John Galo Memorial 5K his presence is still all around through some of his favorite things, like watermelon and his beloved Minnesota Vikings.

That’s former Vikings player Doug Sutherland.

John’s younger sister Mariann Pavlich says he would’ve loved all of this.

“He lives on with this event, to be able to give to help others. That’s kind of who my brother was,” said Pavlich. “He was just a jokester, but seriously he helped others.”

John worked at Minnesota Power in Duluth since he was 18 years old.

His coworkers describe John as boisterous and happy.

A piece of john will be with them as they hit the pavement.

This logo is a replica of john’s heartbeat.

“It’s a great day and john would be looking down on us saying you guys are crazy to be out there running in this heat, but he’s laughing no doubt,” said Dave Leveille, John’s former coworker.

As hard as it was losing John, his family says this event helps them heal and deal with the hurt.

John gave the gift of life because he was an organ donor.

Proceeds from the race go toward Life Source, a nonprofit organization dedicated to saving lives through organ, eye and tissue donation in the upper Midwest.