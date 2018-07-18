Summer Nights Turn Hot at Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College

The Annual Summer Concert Series will Kick Off Thursday, July 19, 2018

CLOQUET, Minn. – Starting Thursday, July 19, 2018, Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College will kick off their annual Hot Summer Nights Concert Series.

Don Buck with Rock-a-Billy Revue stopped by FOX 21 Local News on Wednesday to chat about the event, and his band’s longtime attendance with the popular concert series.

Buck says ever year the crowd continues to grow.

With a mix of music, organizers say you’ll have the chance to hear everything from Celtic folk rock to classic Sousa marches and Broadway tunes through August 6.

The event is free and open to the public.

All performances start at 7:00 p.m. in the outdoor amphitheater.

Concerts will take place indoors in case of rain.

Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College is located at 2101 14th Street, Cloquet, Minnesota.

Click here for more information.

Schedule of Performers:

Thursday, July 19 – Tim Houlihan, a singer songwriter whose songs are carved from real life

Thursday, July 26 – Lehto & Wright, a fresh approach to the world of Celtic folk-rock music

Thursday, August 2 – Rock-a-Billy Revue, Popular hits and crowd-pleasing fun, the friendliest band in town

Monday, August 6 – Cloquet Community Band, Classic Sousa marches and Broadway show tunes

Thursday, August 9 – Laura Lou DuSchane, songs that focus on authenticity, presence and timelessness