Hundreds Compete in Park Point Five-Miler on Thursday

The winner finished the race in under 26 minutes.

DULUTH, Minn. – The 47th annual Park Point Five-Miler took place Thursday night.

The first person to cross the finish line was Duluth native Nick Nygaard with a time of 25 minutes and 48 seconds.

Kim Karezonski of Thunder Bay had the top female time at 30 minutes and 34 seconds.

The Park Point Five-Miler brings hundreds of people to the Park Point Pavilion and provides a fun experience for all runners.

“It’s here in town. It bring a good atmosphere and good people. It’s kind of fun to come race on the closed roads of Park Point. It’s nice and flat so you can really run as hard as you want,” Nygaard said.