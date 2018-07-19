Huskies Pick Up Sixth Straight Win

With the win, Duluth improved to 35-16 on the season.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Huskies scored early and often on Thursday to get the 5-3 win over the Bismark Larks. This win improves the Huskies record to 35-16 on the season.

Duluth got on the board twice in the first thanks to a fielding error by Bismark. The Larks would tie it in the top of the second on a two-run home run, and things would go back-and-fourth until the fourth inning.

Up 4-3 in the fourth with bases loaded, a fielder’s choice by Harrison Moore plated one and gave the Huskies the lead they needed to win.

The Huskies take on the Bismark Larks again on Friday. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.