Kevin Smalley Resigns as CEC Boys Hockey Coach

Kevin Smalley led the team to a 17-8-1 record in his one season as head coach.

DULUTH, Minn. – Kevin Smalley has resigned as head coach of the Cloquet-Esko-Carlton boys hockey team, the school district confirmed on Thursday.

This comes one year after Smalley took over the Lumberjacks program after longtime bench boss Dave Esse stepped down after 18 years.

In his lone season with the Lumberjacks, he led the team to a 17–8–1 record, falling to Duluth Marshall in the section quarterfinals.

Smalley is a 1980 Duluth Denfeld grad and played his college career at UMD.

Cloquet superintendent Mike Cary and athletic director Paul Riess are meeting this week to discuss how they will find the new head coach.