Minnesota Congressman Faces Questions Over Dismissed Staffer

Swiderski has Been Accused of Sexual Harassment

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) – A former legislative director of Congressman Rick Nolan has been accused of sexual harassment by three women.

The women were former employees of Nolan’s congressional office and accuse Jim Swiderski of alleged groping, inappropriate touching, inappropriate messages, and demeaning comments.

Nolan is now facing questions about his handling of the former staffer, Swiderski, accused of harassing the young females.

MinnPost reports he was allowed to leave the office rather than being fired in 2015 and was later briefly rehired to work on Nolan’s 2016 campaign.

Nolan told the online news site that “in hindsight” he should not have hired Swiderski for his campaign.

The matter could affect Minnesota’s close three-way Democratic primary for governor. Nolan isn’t seeking another term in Congress but is instead a lieutenant governor candidate.