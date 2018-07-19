NCAA Announces Changes to Hockey Overtime Rule

The NCAA first changed the overtime rule earlier in the offseason.
Claudia Chakamian,

DULUTH, Minn. – The NCAA Men’s and Women’s Ice hockey rules committee announced on Thursday that they voted to alter its overtime rules. The committee changed the rules during the offseason to only a five-on-five overtime. After receiving a lot of complaints, the league decided to reevaluate the rules.

Now conferences can choose how they want to do overtime during conference games.

After the mandatory five-on-five overtime they can do a three-on-three overtime and then a shootout or only a shootout. The NCHC did the three-on-three then shootout last year and people really liked the format of it, causing them to create an uproar and want to bring it back for the upcoming season.

