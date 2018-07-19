New Alcohol Policy For UMD Bulldog Hockey Games

Several other collegiate hockey teams and associations already have a similar policy.

DULUTH, Minn. – Fresh off of the men’s hockey team winning the NCAA championship last season, if you’re 21 and older you’ll be able to by alcohol at home games when the new season begins.

At the start of the 2018–2019 season you can enjoy beer or wine as you cheer on the men’s and women’s hockey teams at AMSOIL Arena.

Up to now only the suites and champions lodge at AMSOIL have served alcohol.

University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) staff tell us the process took about a year of planning and this request has come up in each of the last three year end surveys from fans.

“First and foremost we’re committed to having a fun and exciting game atmosphere, but absolutely needs to be in a responsible and safe environment,” said UMD Intercollegiate Athletics Director Josh Berlo. “The folks at AMSOIL Arena serve alcohol at concerts, they’re well trained and they know how to do this. So we’re relying on their expertise to make sure we deal with it in that safe and respectful environment.”

There will also be an alcohol free family friendly section.

UMD student Jamie Pennecamp has only been to a couple of Bulldog hockey games…

She believes this policy could help and bring in more fans.

Jamie says the student section may be a little more hyped so strict rules will have to be in place.

“I definitely think there’s going to be freshman through seniors going, so maybe starting to check ids more and scanning and making sure they’re letting in the right people in and not letting alcohol get into the hands of minors,” said Pennekamp.

UMD staff are working on finalizing the details when it comes to limiting the number of drinks fans will be able to purchase and how long alcohol will be served.