PAVSA’s First Street Fundraiser

Sexual Assault Assistance Program hosts BBQ and Cupcake Sale

Duluth, Minn.- The Program for Aid to Victims of Sexual Assault or PAVSA held their 8th Annual BBQ and Cupcake Sale on Thursday. Passerby on First Street were invited to donate ten dollars for some Pulled Chicken or Sloppy Joe (both vegan and regular), with cupcakes sold in the lower level of the Building for Women.

Attendees included some sexual assault victims who use PAVSA’s free services.

“Well I hope that they feel how supported they are,” said Executive Director Sara Niemi. “How much people that maybe they wouldn’t have imagined wanted to support them want to make services accessible for them and just want them to know that people care about them maybe that they didn’t think did.”

According to organizers, donors could also pay it forward for another lunch for a hungry passerby who might not be able to afford to donate.

All proceeds from the event went to PAVSA to continue providing their services to victims of sexual abuse and assault, free of charge.