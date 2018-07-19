Tricks to the Perfect Sand Castle

It's the annual Park Point Sand Modeling Competition.

DULUTH, Minn.- The competition is heating up in Duluth, a returning second place team shared their sand–packed secrets.

The 20–17 reigning second place Sand Model Champs are back for first place.

“We all put our ideas together and we made one big bakery,” sand castle creator said.

But the competition this year is tough. Creative designs can be spotted all around but making

“Well I tell ya this has been in the planning stages for most of the summer, most of the time when these four kids would get together they would want to plan and talk about this event,” team manager/grandma Cher Nelson said.

their sand castle dreams come to life is no walk on the beach.

“We worked very hard,” sand castle creator said.

Some competitors start off with a heavy-duty shovel, others sculpted the sand with their bare hands, but one team shared their unique strategy.

“Special smoothers to smooth everything out and we made this special like sand water and stuff and it helps,” sand castle creator said.

Meanwhile, some competitors kept it plain and simple. After the building is all done competitors just want to have some sun.