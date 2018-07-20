Active Adventures: Log Rolling

Meteorologist Brittney Merlot Attempts To Log Roll For Her First Time

HAYWARD, Wisc. — The Lumberjack World Championships are underway and for this weeks active adventures we take you to the historic Lumberjack Bowl as Meteorologist Brittney Merlot learns how to log roll by a six time world champion!

Will she pick it in just 30 minutes? Find out in the video above! Plus, learn tips on how you can stay afloat standing on a rolling log! (If you ever wanted to give it a try!)

There are many local places you can get involved with to partake in this refreshing (when you fall in the lake) summer event! The Duluth YMCA holds weekly classes alongside many others. Maybe you’ll even get good enough to compete with Meredith at next years Lumberjack World Championships that will be held August 1-3, 2019!

Tickets for Friday or Saturday are still available click here: TICKETS – SCHEDULE