All Aboard the Blue Heron For LLO Science on Deck

DULUTH, Minn. – Have you ever wondered what life is like as a freshwater scientist?

Well today many were given the chance to find out.

The program is called Large Lakes Observatory (LLO) Science On Deck and this was the last one open to the public.

All aboard the Blue Heron!

It was docked behind the Great Lakes Aquarium for the outreach tours that have been around for about five years.

They’re meant to inspire the public about new careers in the science field.

Guests can also see the living quarters for the 11 people the Blue Heron can fit.

While on the tour guests learned how to protect and what contaminants affect the Great Lakes.

“They’re learning about what type of instruments are on board and how to collect that data and they’re also getting the experience of what it’s like being on a research vessel itself,” said Ship Steward Lisa Sundberg. “Our missions are anywhere from four hours if we’re just doing a demonstration for a classroom to three weeks.”

The Blue Heron is owned by UMD and staff say it’s the only research vessel owned by a university that studies the Great Lakes.

The next LLO Science On Deck experience will take place in August for UMD’s Swenson College of Science and Engineering for students in the fall.