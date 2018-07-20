Annual ReaderFest at Bayfront Festival Park

Longtime supporters of the Duluth reader also made sure to come and check it out.

DULUTH, Minn. – Happening right now, the stage is set for the Annual ReaderFest at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth.

It’s a concert event that features games, vendors and live music and it’s all free.

The festival began this afternoon and guests started were getting the party started early.

Longtime supporters of the Duluth reader also made sure to come and check it out.

“I came here to see Woodblind and there’s a lot of other goods bands too,” said ReaderFest Attendee Wendy Ruhnke. “I just like listening to live music and it’s another perfect Duluth day.”

The party continues until 11 tonight.