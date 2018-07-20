Beefing Up Blatnik

UMD Civil Engineering Students Help Work on Blatnik Bridge

Duluth, Minn.-Some Civil Engineering students from University of Minnesota Duluth got up close and personal with the Blatnik Bridge.

Students teamed up with the Minnesota department of transportation and WSP consulting company to attach and test sensors on the underbelly of the bridge. The sensors will be used for a load test which measures how weight of heavy truck loads are transferred through the bridge structure.

Student work was at the forefront of the project.

“It’s really cool, it’s really exhilarating,” said UMD Graduate Student Alex Thelemann. “I wasn’t sure how it’d be going up 100 feet in the air, but it wasn’t too bad. It sways a little bit once you get up that high but it’s fun, it was a lot of fun.”

After receiving the results and comparing it to models, both Minnesota and Wisconsin Departments of Transportation will decide whether or not to strengthen the bridge.