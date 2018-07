Coaches Corner: Markus Morris and Todd Bechthold

We talk about the big fight next month at the Grand Casino in Hinckley.

DULUTH, Minn. – For this week’s Coaches Corner, we talk with former Minnesota State Junior Welterweight champion Markus Morris and his manager Todd Bechthold. Morris will be taking on Rondale Hubbert on August 17th at the Grand Casino in Hinckley for the vacant Junior Welterweight title.