Former Gov. Pawlenty Visits Duluth

DULUTH, Minn.-Former Minnesota Gov. Tim Pawlenty came to Duluth today to visit the Western Lake Superior Sanitary District, while campaigning for governor.

The former Republican presidential candidate met with WLSSD staff and toured the facility to discuss their project to increase efficiency and sustainability.

“[We] want to make sure we have available, affordable energy and that sort of includes an all of the above approach,” Pawlenty said.

WLSSD is currently working on a project to harness the energy of unused gas created by wastewater treatment operations.