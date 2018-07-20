Hustle to Duluth Marshall Saturday Morning

The Third Annual Hilltop Hustle is Happening Saturday, July 21 Starting at 7:30 a.m.

DULUTH, Minn. – School’s out for the summer, but Duluth Marshall is heating up this Saturday, July 21.

This is the school’s reunion weekend, and many activities are planned.

At 7:30 a.m., registration will open for the 3rd Annual Hilltop Hustle 5k obstacle fun run. Seven different obstacles including an inflatable obstacle course will be on site.

Participants will be able to experience the 40 acre campus, running across athletic fields, through the school and on the scenic trails.

Click here to register ahead of time.

– 7:30 a.m. registration begins, 8:30 a.m. race starts

– Run or walk – family friendly for ten years old and up!

– Reunion festivities kick off Friday night and end on campus Saturday midday.

– Friday night alumni can get a sneak peak of the STEM renovation as part of our Next Horizon capital campaign.

FOX 21 viewers are eligible to receive $5 off admission price for the 5k by using “FOX 21″ as a promotional code.