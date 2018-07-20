Mayor Larson Tweets About Nolan Incident

This is the Only Commet Larson Will Make at This Time

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Mayor Emily Larson shared a tweet Thursday night saying:

City officials confirm the post was in response to the recent sexual harassment accusations three women made against Nolan’s former legislative director, Jim Swiderski.

The women accused Swiderski of harassing and groping them in the workplace.

Swiderski was allowed to leave his office in 2015 rather than be fired and was later brought back on to work for Nolan’s 2016 campaign for Congress.

City Media Relations personnel stated that the Mayor’s tweet is the only comment she will make at this time.