myTEAM Triumph Brings Inclusion to Park Point Five-Miler

The organization works to promote inclusion in different races across the country.

DULUTH, Minn. – While over 400 runners came out for the Park Point Five-Miler last night, one special group of runners took to the course for a good cause.

Members of myTEAM TRIUMPH Minnesota were present for Thursday’s race. The national organization works to promote inclusion in events like the five-miler for everyone to be able to participate in, regardless of ability or disability.

At Park Point, there were two captains, Matt and Greta, who participated with myTEAM TRIUMPH. They ran with a member of the organization and a few family members, while more friends and family cheered from the sideline.

Regional leader for myTEAM TRIUMPH Minnesota Alexandra Burritt said that both Matt and Greta were just excited throughout the race and loved the chance to be included.

“Both of them were smiling and talking the whole time. Both of our captains have ties to the Iron Range, families originally from here so it was just great to see the outpouring of support and see how excited they were to run in Duluth,” Burritt said.