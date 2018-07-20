South End Days Stirs Up Superior

Weekend Event Begins With Rummage Sales

Superior, WI-Superior’s South End Days are back for a third year.

To start the weekend event residents could bargain for some baubles at any of the 35-plus rummage sales around South Superior.

“Hit the jackpot at this one,” said Rummager Taylor Tuura.

“She found some stuff for her kitchen,” said fellow Rummager Chloe Whittington. “I just found some sharpies for school, that’s it right now.”

South End Days takes place July 20-July 21. Entertainment for the second day includes crafts and a book reading by mayor Jim Paine for the kids at Webster Park.

Good times for grownups include bean bags at Wide World of Wings and live music and dancing at Les Birds Bar.