Summer Family Fun Heats Up for Woodland Days

Woodland Days is Happening Saturday, July 21, Hosted by the Other Place Bar and Grill in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – Summer fun is heating up Saturday, July 20 as The Other Place Bar and Grill hosts the 2018 Woodland Days festival.

Marty Hinz, Owner of The Other Place Bar and Grill, says this year, they’re looking to expand, making the festival more family friendly.

There is a list of events planned from noon until 4:00 p.m. outside The Other Place catering toward children.

Schedule of events:

Noon to 4:00 pm – Family fun

Bouncy house

Dollar coins in the sand

Face painting

Football toss game

Pony rides

Rice Lake Fire Department trucks on display

2:00 pm: Water balloon toss

5:00 pm: Pig Roast

6:00 pm to 10:00 pm: Band In the Sand with Fly Wheel

8:00 pm: Raffle Drawing