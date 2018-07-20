The Bar Is Open For Glensheen’s Lake Superior Beach Club

DULUTH, Minn. – You’re invited to Glensheen mansion’s new hotspot.

It’s called the Lake Superior Beach Club.

You can enjoy the shores of Lake Superior while having a cocktail.

The bar is open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Glensheen access is free at 4 p.m. so you don’t have to purchase a tour to enjoy the club.

While you’re there you can hang out and play lawn games, have food delivered to the picnic tables that also have fun facts and trivia engraved on them.

“Our tour guests already are super pumped. They think it’s a private even and we say no it’s for you,” said Glensheen Marketing Manager Jane Pederson. “We really want our tour guests to have a great experience when they’re here at Glensheen. So it’s not only adding to the community aspect that we’re trying to make Glensheen be.”

Glensheen staff say the Lake Superior Beach Club is the only legal place in Duluth where you can have a drink on the shore of Lake Superior.