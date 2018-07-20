UMD Women’s Basketball Holds Youth Camp

The camp was held for elementary and middle school girls.

DULUTH, Minn. – While it’s not quite basketball season yet, the UMD women’s basketball team was back on the court this week holding their first youth camp.

The camp was held for dozens of elementary and middle school girls to help work on their basketball skills. They practiced different drills and exercises while also playing scrimmages at the end of each day. The camp was led by UMD women’s basketball coach Mandy Pearson and multiple players. Pearson said that having her players help at camp gave the young girls a great experience.

“These girls come to camp obviously to become better basketball players and they interact with other people but, I mean, they have the opportunity to be around our athletes who in my opinion, our student-athletes are very positive role models. So I think it’s really important for them to hear from our players to hear about what it takes to be successful in life,” Pearson said.

The second camp is next week and runs July 25-27.