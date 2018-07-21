Duluth FC Wins In Penalty Kicks; Moves on to National Semi-Finals

The Bluegreens captured their first ever regional final championship.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Duluth FC would once again make things interesting in the playoffs as they won on penalty kicks, 4-3, to claim their first ever regional final Saturday night.

The Bluegreens would take on AFC Ann Arbor and got off to a quick start, as Gonnie Ben-Tal took the corner kick and Ryan Tyrer headed the ball in to take a 1-0 lead in the 12th minute.

Tied at one, Joe Watt snuck the ball past the keeper in the 25th minute to retake the lead for Duluth FC.

The Bluegreens would continue to roll, as Kyle Farrar made a wide open shot to make it a 3-2 lead at the half.

AFC Ann Arbor would battle back and tie the game in stoppage time. The two battled hard during extra time and the game was forced to go to penalty kicks.

Alberto Ciroi made two incredible saves during penalty kicks to give Duluth FC the advantage. In the end, Liam Moore scored the game winner to send Duluth FC to the National Semi-Finals.